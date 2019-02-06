



A little girl from New Jersey got a big shout-out during President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address Tuesday.

“Joining Melania in the gallery this evening is a very brave 10-year-old girl, Grace Eline,” the president said.

Trump went on to call the 10-year-old “an inspiration to us all.”

“Last year, Grace was diagnosed with brain cancer. Immediately, she began radiation treatment. At the same time, she rallied her community and raised more than $40,000 for the fight against cancer,” he said. “When Grace completed treatment last fall, her doctors and nurses cheered with tears in their eyes as she hung up a poster that read: “Last Day of Chemo.” Grace — you are an inspiration to us all.

Eline survived a pediatric brain tumor with help from the Valerie Fund. Now, she and her grandfather, Dan Reichard, are giving back.

Reichard has been helping transform a historic mansion into a designer show house to raise money for the fund he credits with saving his granddaughter’s life.

“I have to give back. I have to pay back something for them doing that for my granddaughter,” he told CBS2’s John Dias last week.

“Grace’s House” is a 7,000-square-foot, eight-bedroom mansion in Plainfield. Twenty local designers donated to the cause and each received a room to decorate.

For more information on the open house and how to get involved with the Valerie Fund, click here.