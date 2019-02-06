



President Donald Trump criticized New York’s new abortion law during his State of the Union address Tuesday night.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the Reproductive Health Act into law late last month.

The bill mostly codifies abortion rights protected by Roe v. Wade and other federal abortion rulings. It moves abortion from the state’s criminal code into public health law, and legalizes it after 24 weeks if a woman’s health is at risk or if a fetus is not viable.

After New York and Virginia expanded their abortion rights, President Trump asks Congress to pass legislation prohibiting late-term abortions #SOTU https://t.co/EXZ8FU2DXV pic.twitter.com/cKoONdEagt — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 6, 2019

“Lawmakers in New York cheered with delight upon the passage of legislation that would allow a baby to be ripped from the mother’s womb moments before birth,” Trump said Tuesday.

The president called on Congress to “pass legislation to prohibit late-term abortion of children who can feel pain in the mother’s womb.”

He isn’t the only critic of the new law. Timothy Cardinal Dolan has spoken out against it, and Roman Catholic leaders have called for Cuomo to be excommunicated from the church.

Breaking: @realDonaldTrump just proposed rolling back Roe—the law of our nation for 46 years affirmed & reaffirmed by numerous Supreme Courts. Never. NY has a message to those who spread lies & fear to control women’s reproductive health: Not gonna happen. Not now, not ever. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) February 6, 2019

“@RealDonaldTrump just proposed rolling back Roe – the law of our nation for 46 years affirmed & reaffirmed by numerous Supreme Courts. Never. NY has a message to those who spread lies & fear to control women’s reproductive health: Not gonna happen. Not now, not ever,” the governor tweeted after the address.