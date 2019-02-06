NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Several vehicles, including as many as 10 cement trucks, went up in flames overnight in Brooklyn.

The fire started around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of a construction business on Johnson Avenue in Williamsburg.

Flames quickly spread from two trucks to several others in a space that stores roughly two dozen trucks.

FDNY Deputy Chief Fred Schaaf said the fire was closing in on a building nearby, but did not get inside.

“It was heavy body of fire with multiple trucks involved,” he said. “The flames were starting to impinge on this building – 346 Meserole Street. It didn’t get inside the building.”

More than 100 firefighters responded to the two-alarm fire, putting it out around 3 a.m.

“The fire has been knocked down, declared under control,” said Schaaf.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.