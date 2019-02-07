



We’re stuck in the grey this afternoon, though we could see a peek or two of sunshine. Outside of that, expect temperatures right around where they were yesterday in the mid to upper 40s.

Some showers will swing through tonight with perhaps a little drizzle around the area. It will be considerably mild, too, with temps holding in the 40s.

Morning showers will give way to brighter and blustery conditions tomorrow. We’ll even manage to warm into the 50s, but by the evening we’re looking at wind chills in the 30s and 20s if you can believe it.

As for Saturday, it’s the coldest day of the next few with wind chills stuck in the teens and 20s.