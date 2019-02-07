NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An assistant principal at a Brooklyn middle school is accused of attacking a 13-year-old student.

It all started in the cafeteria of Dr. Gladstone H. Atwell Middle School 61 on Empire Boulevard.

According to prosecutors, Derrande Moore got into a confrontation with a 13-year-old student.

What started verbally escalated, with Moore standing in front of the cafeteria’s door and preventing the student from leaving, according to police. Moore then allegedly dragged the student and slammed him on a cafeteria table.

Moore then grabbed the boy by his bookbag, dragged him into a storage closet and punched and kicked him, police said.

Moore faces charges of assault, endangering the welfare of a child, attempted assault, menacing and harassment.