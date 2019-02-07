



– It takes 30 minutes to prep Chopper 2 and get it off the ground, and while many might feel petrified working thousands of feet in the air, journalists and camera operators Jim Smith and Dan Rice are in their element.

CBSN New York’s John Dias joined the pair to show off how the chase the news from the sky.

“Never scared, never nervous,” said Smith. “I actually feel more comfortable flying in the helicopter than I do driving to and from work.”

The New Jersey man is one of two helicopter reporters for CBS New York and CBSN New York. The crews get video and report from the ground, but these guys get the story from above.

“We have a pilot that takes care of the flying and I take care of the camerawork as well as the reporting,” said Smith.

Every weekday morning, viewers hear Smith’s voice reporting about car crashes and other breaking news.

“I get up at 3:45 in the morning, I am here by 5 o’clock and we are here for the morning news and then we land, usually a little after 8 o’clock,” he said. “I love doing the morning shift, you get to watch the city wake up… You watch the whole city come to life.”

He then goes back up in the helicopter whenever needed. Recently, he had to film this deadly crash in the Bronx when an off-duty police officer lost his life. Smith says you name it, he has seen it, watching history unfold.

“Miracle on the Hudson, I got to fly over that, I flew on 9/11,” said Smith. “So it’s incredible, the amount of things I have seen over the years.”

The helicopter they fly in is a Bell Long Ranger, using jet fuel and at takeoff, the engine runs at 490 horse power.

The helicopter operates up to a maximum of 10,000 feet. It measures 42 feet from the tip of the helicopter’s blade, to the tail, can go about 120 miles per hour and the blade spins 400 miles per hour. At the front of the helicopter is the camera controlled by a joystick inside the chopper.

“From 1,000 feet, I can read a license plate with no problem,” said Smith.

Rice is the other helicopter reporter, who handles the evening shift.

“It is one of the coolest experiences you will ever have,” said Rice. “I’ve always said this is not a job to me, this is fun.”

Rice has been in the industry for almost 30 years, but says sometimes it can still be difficult to find a scene from more than a thousand feet in the air.

“You still have to find where 87th Road and 11th Avenue is, and you have to use the iPad,” said Rice.

When he’s not reporting in the evening shows, Rice often takes to CBS New York’s Facebook followers to share breaking news and on virtual rides above their neighborhoods and answering questions along the way.

“I am the biggest proponent for the helicopter,” he said. “I think it’s the coolest tool the newsroom has and I want to share that with as many people as I can.”