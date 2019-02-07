



– Authorities have identified the woman who was found dead, tied up, and stuffed in a suitcase left on a roadside in Greenwich.

Greenwich Police said the victim was 24-year-old Valerie Reyes of New Rochelle. Her body was found with her hands and feet bound inside a suitcase on the shoulder of Glenville Road on Tuesday.

Reyes had been reported missing and was last seen on Jan. 29th.

#MissingPerson Have you seen VALERIE REYES? 5' 3", black hair, brown eyes, 1/2 sleeve tattoo on left arm. Last seen wearing a green coat, black jeans, and black shoes. Suffers from anxiety and depression. pic.twitter.com/vxvXi40fiV — NYPD Midtown North (@NYPDMTN) January 31, 2019

“Her family was advised of the positive identification last night. They are obviously devastated by the loss of Valerie, and our heartfelt condolences go out to them,” said Greenwich Police Capt. Robert Berry.

So far, there has been no word on the official cause of death.

“The Greenwich Police Department is dedicated to identifying those responsible for the death of Valerie and ensuring justice for her and her family,” Berry said.

Barnes & Noble said Reyes was a “beloved employee” at its store in Eastchester.

“The entire Barnes & Noble community is grieving the loss of our beloved employee Valerie Reyes. She worked in our Barnes & Noble Eastchester store since it opened two-and-a-half years ago. Our hearts go out to her family, friends, and coworkers during this difficult time,” the company said in a statement.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Greenwich Police at (203) 622-3333. You can also email tips@greenwichct.org.