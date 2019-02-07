



In 2019, CBS2 has been documenting the ongoing struggles of a growing list of forgotten families New York City’s Department of Homeless Services has left in uninhabitable New Jersey buildings.

Newark mayor Ras Baraka is now calling on Mayor Bill de Blasio to answer why these at least seven families were moved to another state.

“We weren’t clear as to exactly what the SOTA program was in full and why these people were coming from New York City and what this was about,” Mayor Baraka told CBS2.

The New Jersey mayor is now hearing the stories from the people affected; like one woman who was moved from a New York City shelter to a home on Bergen Street in Newark under the Special One Time Assistance program.

Julie Rodriguez has no heat in her building.

The heat isn’t the worst of her issues. While CBS2 was speaking with Rodriguez in her SOTA home, two mice were trapped right in front of cameras.

“Coming out of a shelter I thought I could finally call a place home, and it’s been hell ever since, it’s been horrible,” Rodriguez said.

Her youngest son has severe asthma and a doctor told her on Thursday they have to move out of the mice infested, mold covered home as soon as possible.

“For the people that are really trying to do something, instead of staying in the shelters, it’s not a good experience. I’ve gotten excuses and lies, that’s all I’ve gotten.”

Mayor Baraka’s conclusion? The New York City Department of Homeless Services (DHS) is dropping people off in his city and cutting the cord.

“Because the city has paid for them in advance in 12 months for a program and now they don’t have anything else to do, they don’t have any other support for employment or housing they become homeless,” Baraka explained.

Those forgotten families, like Rodriguez, are saying they’re right back where they started when they run out of support – after being lured to New Jersey under false pretenses.

“Everybody has a right constitutionally to move wherever they want to move, but we believe the SOTA program incentivizes people to move out of New York City,” Baraka added.

Baraka had a message for New York’s mayor.

“Mayor de Blasio this is Mayor Baraka… I think that the SOTA program has some serious deficiencies in it.”

He went on to say he’d like to help make the program work, but before they’re dropped off, he wants the de Blasio administration to make certain assurances to these families.

“They have the social services they need, they’re in a house that’s legal, that’s lawful, that’s up to par, and we make sure that happens together,” the mayor outlined.

Baraka also placed some of the blame on the New Jersey landlords not maintaining the properties New York City paid to relocate the families to.