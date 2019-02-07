



Alex and Mary have previously visited Fraunces Tavern and Morris-Jumel Mansion as part of their tour.

The Philipse family, the richest family in Colonial America, owned around 250,000 acres all along the Hudson River, Calvi explained. Their family home would eventually become the City Hall of Yonkers.

In 1776, Frederick Philipse III was one of the signers of a “Declaration of Dependence” on England, as a citizen who remained loyal to George III. George Washington ordered him arrested the same year, and Frederick and his family fled to England.

Later this month, Calvi will publish her first novel, after conducting years of research that included reviewing hundreds of letters, witness accounts and journal entries.

It explores the relationship between George Washington and his first love, heiress Mary Philipse, the richest belle in Colonial America. The book poses the question: Could unrequited love have helped light the spark that ultimately propelled George Washington to the forefront of the American Revolution?

Click here to read an excerpt from “Dear George, Dear Mary”

“Dear George, Dear Mary: A Novel Of George Washington’s First Love” examines why Washington had such bitter resentment toward the British nearly two decades before the American Revolution.

For a list of Mary’s upcoming appearances regarding the book, click here.