



A man whose mother was reported missing this week in Manhattan and later found dead in New Jersey will face a judge Thursday.

Jared Eng, 22, and two others were arrested Wednesday and charged with concealing 65-year-old Paula Chin’s body.

When asked whether he killed his mom, Eng told reporters, “I did not, I love her very much, she gave me everything.”

Chin, a mother of two sons, was reported missing by family Monday in Manhattan. Her body was later found in her second home in Morristown, New Jersey.

Investigators said she had been stabbed three times.

Police believed Chin was killed in her building on Vestry Street in Tribeca, and then her body was driven 35 miles to her other home, where it was dumped.

Those who knew the family were shaken by the news.

“It really makes me feel bad,” said Robert Jones. “I really can’t see him doing this. It’s just a tragedy for the family.”

Chin’s son, Eng, his female friend and another woman, said to be his girlfriend, were charged with concealing her corpse. No one has been charged with killing her, though charges are expected to be upgraded.