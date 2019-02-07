



A man whose mother was found dead this week in New Jersey says he didn’t kill her, but court documents tell another story.

Jared Eng, 22, was arrested Wednesday and charged with concealing his mother’s corpse.

Paula Chin, 65, was reported missing by family Monday in Manhattan. Her body was later found at her second home in Morristown, New Jersey. Investigators said she had been stabbed three times.

When asked whether he killed her, Eng told reporters, “I did not, I love her very much. She gave me everything.”

Two women were also arrested in the case – Jennifer Lopez, a friend of Eng, and Caitlyn O’Rourke, believed to be his girlfriend. They’re accused helping to cover up Chin’s death.

Police believe the mother of two sons was killed inside her building on Vestry Street in Tribeca, then her body was driven 35 miles to her other house, where it was discarded in a garbage bin.

According to the criminal complaint, a detective witnessed someone place a duffel bag-like container into Chin’s SUV outside her Tribeca home during the early-morning hours of Jan. 31. The SUV then traveled to New Jersey.

Court documents say O’Rourke admitted she received a phone call from Eng and Lopez, during which Eng confessed to killing his mother and Lopez admitted to covering up the crime. O’Rourke also told investigators she helped Eng and Lopez dispose of the evidence.

Police discovered Chin’s body stuffed inside a garbage bin outside her Morristown home. They also found bloody rubber gloves, along with bloodstains inside the SUV and both houses, according to the criminal complaint.

So far, no one has been charged with killing Chin, but charges are expected to be upgraded. Eng was arraigned overnight and held without bail.