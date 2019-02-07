Good morning!

There are some unsettled weather that is mostly behind us for this mornings commute.

Some light rain drizzle fog and mist will be around as you make your way to work whatever it may be.

There is a chance for some frozen precipitation well north of New York City due to the colder temps.

It is generally a gray and unsettled day. Temps will be in the 40s for the most part and we can expect another round of showers late tonight into Friday morning.

Temps Spike in nicely Friday mid morning but crash quite strong by the time Friday evening comes around setting up for a cold weekend. Have a great day!

