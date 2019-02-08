CBSN New YorkWatch Now
manorville, Rocky Point

MANORVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Suffolk County Police arrested a dental assistant accused of stealing jewelry from patients who were sedated.

Arieta Gouvakis, 38, was arraigned on grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property charges Friday morning.

Arieta Gouvakis (credit: Suffolk County Police)

According to police, Gouvakis robbed the jewelry from two patients at Long Island Implant at Cosmetic Dentistry on Fairway Drive in Rocky Point. Neither patient realized their jewelry was missing until they left the office, police said.

The stolen items were recovered from pawn shops in the area, police said. The dental office cooperated with authorities completely when it was notified of the allegation.

Anyone with additional information or thinks they may also have been victimized by her are asked to call Suffolk Police at (631) 852-8752.

