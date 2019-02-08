



Police are searching for a group of girls accused of attacking a woman on a subway platform in Brooklyn.

It happened on the R train platform around 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 30 at the Fourth Avenue and Ninth Street station in Park Slope.

Police said the girls dragged the 22-year-old woman by her hair, threw her to the ground and punched her before stealing $12.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where she was treated and released.

Police described the suspects as Hispanic girls, three between the ages of 12 and 15 years old, and one approximately 11 years old.

Anyone with information about the attacked is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.