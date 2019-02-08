DETROIT, Mich. (CBSNewYork/AP) — The Knicks are closing in on some history, unfortunately it will only make their fans feel even worse about this season.

Andre Drummond had 29 points and 20 rebounds, and the Detroit Pistons handed New York its 15th straight loss, beating the Knicks 120-103 on Friday night.

The loss puts them just one defeat away from matching their 16-game losing streak from 2015; the longest in team history.

The Knicks rallied from a 21-point second-quarter deficit, tying the game in the third quarter. But Detroit avoided a repeat of its collapse last weekend against the Los Angeles Clippers, when the Pistons lost after leading by 25.

Blake Griffin scored 26 points for the Pistons, who traded Reggie Bullock and Stanley Johnson in deadline deals but kept enough of their top players to make a postseason berth still plausible. Detroit began the day 1 ½ games out of a playoff spot.

The Knicks have lost 28 of their last 30, and they looked overmatched at the start against Detroit, falling behind 21-5. It was 41-22 after one quarter, and the Pistons led 63-54 at halftime. Drummond had 20 points in the break.

New York kept chipping away in the third, but Detroit eventually recovered, leading 89-84 after three and pushing the lead back to double digits relatively quickly in the fourth.

Dennis Smith Jr. scored 31 points for the Knicks. The newest Knicks set a career-high for points in just his third game with the team.

NEW ARRIVALS:

The Pistons acquired Thon Maker and Svi Mykhailiuk in their trades. Both played sparingly Friday. Maker was scoreless and Mykhailiuk made a 3-pointer.

TIP-INS:

New York was without Emmanuel Mudiay (strained left shoulder) and Frank Ntilikina (sore groin).

UP NEXT:

The Knicks host Toronto on Saturday night.

