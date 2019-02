NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police say officers shot a man with a knife early Friday morning in Manhattan.

It happened around 7 a.m. on Cherry Street on the Lower East Side.

#nypd on scene of police involved shooting on #LES Officers responded to domestic dispute on Cherry Street, where suspect had a knife. Police confronted suspect and fired. Suspect critical @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/0Ei7PhRAm6 — Janelle Burrell (@BurrellTV) February 8, 2019

The suspect is in critical condition.

Another victim suffered a slash wound.

Police say a knife was recovered on the scene.

