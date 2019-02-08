



A man was charged with murder Friday after police say he stabbed his pregnant ex-girlfriend to death in the lobby of her Queens apartment building.

Jennifer Irigoyen, a 35-year-old real estate agent, was killed early Sunday morning in Ridgewood.

Anthony Hobson, her 48-year-old ex-boyfriend, was arrested Friday and charged with murder, abortion, tampering with physical evidence and criminal possession of a weapon.

Police said Irigoyen was stabbed multiple times in the neck and torso.

She was about five months pregnant.

Her landlord told CBS2 she was a “sweetheart” and “really nice girl.”