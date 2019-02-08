Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man was charged with murder Friday after police say he stabbed his pregnant ex-girlfriend to death in the lobby of her Queens apartment building.
Jennifer Irigoyen, a 35-year-old real estate agent, was killed early Sunday morning in Ridgewood.
Anthony Hobson, her 48-year-old ex-boyfriend, was arrested Friday and charged with murder, abortion, tampering with physical evidence and criminal possession of a weapon.
Police said Irigoyen was stabbed multiple times in the neck and torso.
She was about five months pregnant.
Her landlord told CBS2 she was a “sweetheart” and “really nice girl.”