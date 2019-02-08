NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) – New York school districts say they need more bus drivers.

A new report found bus driver shortage is the No. 1 concern for 60 percent of school transportation directors. Another 23 percent consider it a major problem.

The report was a joint effort by the New York State School Boards Association, New York Association for Pupil Transportation and National Association for Pupil Transportation.

The groups say federal and state requirements have made obtaining a commercial driver license more costly and time-consuming. They say more testing sites and expanded times would help.

The report says some districts have had to put mechanics on driver duty, and that driver shortages can mean lengthy rides, late arrivals and cancelled field trips.

