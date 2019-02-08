NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – It was no ordinary day at school for two kids in the Bronx Friday.

It was also a family reunion they had no idea was coming.

Web Extra: See The Whole Reunion

It took place at PS 111, where the whole school was in on the surprise for Allana and Jayden Goins. They hadn’t seen their father since last March.

The school set up a special assembly in the auditorium with hundreds of students.

Allana, 7, and Jayden, 8, were in the audience with no idea of what was about to happen.

Their father, Army National Guard Specialist Robert Goins was outside the school with New York City Councilman Andy King. Goins had been serving in the Middle East.

Councilman King took the stage to talk about Black History Month and asked for volunteers. Guess who was chosen? Allana and Jayden just happened to have been picked and headed to the stage. Then came the big reveal.

The surprise continued with his youngest child and wife joining them on stage.

Goins will be able to spend the next year with his family, though he may deployed again in the year after that.