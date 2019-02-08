



– A 19-year-old has died after being shot in broad daylight in the Bronx Friday afternoon.

It happened at around 1:30 p.m. at East 156th Street and Westchester Avenue near PS 184.

Police say the victim was shot several times in his back. He was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

Four people were seen running from the scene, authorities said.

So far there have been no arrests.