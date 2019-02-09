



Is Amazon coming or going?

New reports on Saturday claim the company might be having second thoughts about moving to Queens. Meanwhile, another report says Amazon won’t back out of their agreement with Gov. Cuomo and Mayor de Blasio.

Fueled by the news – and still angered by the billions in tax breaks the retail giant was promised behind closed doors – people around Long Island City voiced their opposition to the pending deal.

Anti-Amazon flyers went on doors Saturday and petitions were circulated calling for the HQ2 campus deal to die.

State Senator Michael Gianaris and two New York City councilmembers led the charge in saying they oppose the deal.

“We believe it’s important to knock on doors, talk to people face-to-face, and explain to them why this is a bad deal for Queens,” Sen. Gianaris said.

The political opposition stems from the city’s $2.8 billion in incentives promised to the trillion-dollar company. Local leaders are also concerned that the incoming jobs would be non-union.

“Amazon and their business practices and corporate culture are inconsistent with your city values,” city councilman Jimmy Van Bramer told supporters Saturday.

Van Bramer, and Council Speaker Corey Johnson, have already grilled Amazon executives over the sweetheart deal they agreed to without the city council’s input in December.

The Vernon Boulevard merchants CBS2’s Dave Carlin heard from said they are counting on Amazon coming here for the survival of their businesses.

“We’re about to be the luckiest city in America to have 25,000 jobs,” Donna Drimer argued.

Drimer, who owns a retail store and framing business, said she agreed with Mayor de Blasio’s belief that the deal will hold up – but if for some reason it gets scrapped…

“We’d be stagnant and I’m not sure that I can afford to stay here without more business coming in,” Drimer claimed.

Amazon also released a statement indicating it’s moving forward to show Queens the tech giant would make a great neighbor.