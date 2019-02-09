NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A four-year-old girl has died after falling out of an apartment window in the Bronx.

According to police, the young girl was playing in the fourth-floor apartment on East 140th Street around 5 p.m. Saturday when she somehow managed to get up into the window and then fell out.

The child was taken to Lincoln Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Authorities tell CBS2 that there were two adults in the home at the time of the accident however, it is not known if the window had any guards on it that could have prevented the tragedy.

Police are still investigating what caused the girl’s fall, but have not made any arrests in the case.