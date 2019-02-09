NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man was surrounded and attacked by a group outside his apartment building in the Concourse section of the Bronx on Wednesday, and now police are looking for those involved.

The incident happened on 166th Street near Gerard Avenue around 11 a.m., reports CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas.

Surveillance video shows the victim minding his business doing something on his phone when he was sucker punched for seemingly no reason.

The video starts with the five young men coming out of the elevator, some of them look like teenagers. They make their way outside where the 47-year-old victim is standing next to his electric bike.

A young man in a blue sweatshirt gestures to the others before punching the victim in the head.

The victim runs away, but before the group leaves one of them picks up the victim’s cell phone.

The attack then is seen coming back and stealing the victim’s bike.

Anyone with information about this incident or recognizes the men shown in the surveillance video are used to contact the New York Police Department.