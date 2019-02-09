CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

A beautiful but cold day is upon us. But at least it’s the weekend, so that’s cool. Temps tart off in the 20s around much of the area, but the “feel like” is brutal… single digits.

(Credit: CBS2)

Even a few towns can feel below zero. up to the north and west. Skies are clear all day. Today’s high: 35°.

(Credit: CBS2)

Sunday has a chance for snow coming to the area overnight. It’s not much, but a few inches can make for a messy commute. Sunday’s High: 37°. Check back in in soon for the latest!

(Credit: CBS2)

