



– In advance of a winter blast coming at the end of the weekend, the city’s Department of Sanitation has issued a Snow Alert starting Sunday night at 6 p.m., while a Code Blue has been issued to help those caught in need.

Under the alert, the Department of Sanitation will coordinate with Office of Emergency Management and Department of Transportation to arrange for a snow clearing protocol.

Temperatures are to go below freezing tonight. If you see anyone at risk, especially those living on the street, please call 311. During #CodeBlue, shelter is available system-wide for anyone brought to a shelter by outreach teams. Accommodations are also available for walk-ins. pic.twitter.com/S76IYy4R8q — Homeless Services (@NYCDHS) February 9, 2019

When cold temperatures reach freezing or lower, wind chill below 0 degrees, or the area is hit by ice storms, freezing rain or more than 6 inches of snow, New York City triggers a “Code Blue” to make sure anyone in need of assistance has the shelter they need.

During a declared Code Blue warning the Department of Homeless Services and the New York City Police Department aim to contact the city’s most vulnerable people once every four hours to make sure they are safe from the frigid weather.