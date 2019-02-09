CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are looking for a woman who they say flew into a rage after being told an eatery had run out of beef patties, and responded by taking a baseball bat to smash the restaurant’s front windows.

Police say the incident with the customer happened on Jan. 15 just after 4 p.m. at the Back Home Restaurant on East 169th Street in the Foxhurst section of the Bronx.

Investigators say the woman came back with an aluminum bat and smashed the store’s window and glass front door before running off.

No one was hurt.

