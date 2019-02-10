



It’s music’s biggest night! The 61st Grammy Awards will air Sunday night on CBS.

Christian Blauvelt, the managing editor of IndieWire, sat down with CBS2’s Cindy Hsu to preview the music spectacular and deliver some predictions for the winners.

For Everything About The 2019 Grammys: Click Here

The 2019 GRAMMYs will also boast a tribute to legendary singer Aretha Franklin featuring Yolanda Adams, Fantasia and past GRAMMY nominee Andra Day. Previously announced performers for this year’s awards also include Shawn Mendes, Marren Morris, Young Thug, Katy Perry and more.

The 61st GRAMMY Awards will be broadcast live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 10th (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT), only on CBS. Check your local listings for more information.