NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A woman has been hospitalized after being stabbed in Brooklyn Sunday morning.

According to police, the 24-year-old victim was walking near Graham Avenue and Bayard Street in Greenpoint when she says a stranger attacked her.

She was stabbed in her torso and neck area and was rushed to Woodhull Hospital for treatment. She’s expected to survive.

There have been no arrests.

