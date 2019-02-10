Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A woman has been hospitalized after being stabbed in Brooklyn Sunday morning.
According to police, the 24-year-old victim was walking near Graham Avenue and Bayard Street in Greenpoint when she says a stranger attacked her.
She was stabbed in her torso and neck area and was rushed to Woodhull Hospital for treatment. She’s expected to survive.
There have been no arrests.