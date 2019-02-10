



Police have release video of a group of suspects wanted for a series of violent robberies in the Bronx.

A surveillance camera spotted six suspects walking near Pelham Parkway South and Wallace Avenue last month.

There have been at least four attacks carried out by the group, whom police believe are all between the ages of 15 and 18.

In each of the attacks – dating back to Dec. 14 – the victims say the group approached them, attacked them, and then stole their iPhones, wallets, and backpacks.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). People can also send tips by through the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.