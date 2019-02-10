



— Activists protesting a prominent donor family’s alleged link to the opioid crisis have littered the Guggenheim Museum with scraps of paper designed to look like prescriptions.

Saturday’s protest targeted members of the Sackler family who own OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma.

It was organized by a group founded by photographer Nan Goldin. The group wants museums to refuse donations from Sackler family members whose wealth comes from OxyContin.

Videos posted on Twitter show slips of paper raining down the Guggenheim’s central spiral. The Guggenheim’s education facilities are housed in the Sackler Center for Arts Education.

Goldin’s group staged a similar protest last March at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Purdue officials have said that the company is working to fight opioid abuse.

