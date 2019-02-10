CBSN New YorkWatch Now
MIDDLE ISLAND, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A police chase ended with a devastating crash late Saturday night in Suffolk County.

Two others were seriously hurt in the crash on Route 25 in Middle Island.

A police chase ended in a crash in Middle Island. Three people were killed. (credit: CBS2)

The officers were not injured.

It all happened just before midnight on Middle County Road and Birchwood Park Drive.

According to police, officers spotted a grey Nissan Rogue pass through a stop sign and “operating in a reckless manner” on Main Street in Yaphank at around 11:45 p.m. The car had been reported stolen Thursday from East Patchogue.

When the officer tried to pull the Nissan over, it took off.

The Nissan crashed into a Honda CRV trying to make a turn at the intersection five minutes later.

The driver and the passenger of the Honda, a 74-year-old man and his 71-year-old wife, died. A 16-year-old passenger in the Nissan also died.

The driver of the Nissan, Nahriek Belford, 17, was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Another passenger in the Nissan was also hospitalized with similar injuries.

Belford faces a reckless endangerment charge, though more charges are expected.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

