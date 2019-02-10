



– A police chase ended with a devastating crash late Saturday night in Suffolk County.

Two others were seriously hurt in the crash on Route 25 in Middle Island.

The officers were not injured.

It all happened just before midnight on Middle County Road and Birchwood Park Drive.

According to police, officers spotted a grey Nissan Rogue pass through a stop sign and “operating in a reckless manner” on Main Street in Yaphank at around 11:45 p.m. The car had been reported stolen Thursday from East Patchogue.

When the officer tried to pull the Nissan over, it took off.

The Nissan crashed into a Honda CRV trying to make a turn at the intersection five minutes later.

The driver and the passenger of the Honda, a 74-year-old man and his 71-year-old wife, died. A 16-year-old passenger in the Nissan also died.

The driver of the Nissan, Nahriek Belford, 17, was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Another passenger in the Nissan was also hospitalized with similar injuries.

Belford faces a reckless endangerment charge, though more charges are expected.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.