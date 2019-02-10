By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Despite being a bright & beautiful looking day, it was still on the cold side, a reminder that it’s still winter in NYC! Expect skies to cloud up through the evening, and there could even be some snow showers developing through the night, but as of now the best bet of any snow is south of NYC.

Tomorrow will be a brief break from any wintry weather as skies remain mostly cloudy. Once again it’ll be cold out there with temps in the mid & upper 30s. Our next storm system will move in late tomorrow night and will impact the region throughout the day Tuesday.

As of now expect everything to start off as snow with spots far north of NYC remaining snow throughout Tuesday. For NYC, LI, and central NJ, things will change to a messy & hazardous mix of ice, sleet, and snow, and south of there expect a change to plain rain. Overall, it’s gonna be a messy Tuesday so stay tuned to CBS for the latest!