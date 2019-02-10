



– Another winter storm system is headed our way.

The Department of Sanitation has issued a snow alert starting at 6 p.m. tonight.

Under a snow alert, city agencies coordinate with one another on a plan to remove snow.

Sunday got off to a bright and chilly start, but snow is expected to roll in overnight.

CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock says New York City could see a dusting of snow by Monday morning, with a chance for greater accumulation is south of the city in Ocean County, N.J. where there’s a winter weather advisory in effect after 10 p.m.

On Tuesday, it’s looking like a wintry mix of snow transitioning to rain. There could be a significant period of icing, Murdock reported.

So far this winter season, New York is approximately 7.2 inches below typical snow totals, Murdock reported.