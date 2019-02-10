



The NYPD is looking for a suspect caught on camera stealing from a church in Manhattan.

Police tweeted out a several photos of the man they say took four brass candlestick holders from St. Monica’s Church on East 79th Street on Jan. 30.

The man was seen carrying a light blue suitcase during the early morning heist.

The NYPD added that the stolen church items are worth about $3,000.

Help us identify this ⛪️ church theif who is #wanted for stealing 4 brass candlestick holders worth $3,000 from inside St. Monica’s Church-413 E 79 St. on 1/30 at approx. 9:26AM. White/male approx. 6’0 with a light blue suitcase. ☎️1-800-577-TIPS or DM @NYPDTips with info. pic.twitter.com/Ko3S8ozPz3 — NYPD Ceremonial Unit (@NYPDCeremonial) February 10, 2019

