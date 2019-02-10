Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD is looking for a suspect caught on camera stealing from a church in Manhattan.
Police tweeted out a several photos of the man they say took four brass candlestick holders from St. Monica’s Church on East 79th Street on Jan. 30.
The man was seen carrying a light blue suitcase during the early morning heist.
The NYPD added that the stolen church items are worth about $3,000.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). People can also send tips by through the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.