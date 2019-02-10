



– Nassau County’s drug problem has a new opponent.

Former UFC middleweight champion and Baldwin native Chris Weidman has teamed up with Nassau County Police to participate in “Wrestling Takes Down Drugs.”

The event is set to take place Feb. 16 at the Nassau Community College Field House Gym. It runs from 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder told CBS2’s Alice Gainer he expects some 500-600 students to attend. The kids were learn a little about wrestling and a little about the dangers of drug use, he said.

“We need to get younger, into our kids, our society, that we can educate them about the challenges that face them, in front of them,” Ryder said.

“I’m hoping that it kind of will be something that has helped me. Wrestling was a big part of my life for a long time. I think the main thing that helped me stay on the straight path was being goal-oriented and having these goals, not being afraid to win or lose, and learning how to do both those with class,” Weidman said.

