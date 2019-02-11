



Ever wonder what it would be like to live like a celebrity?

Think huge spaces, the finest finishes, and closets you can only dream of.

CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge got a look inside spectacular homes that belong to some very familiar faces.

“Anytime we get an exclusive look into our favorite personalities’ home it’s a big deal… We want to see how they live,” Dana Mathews, entertainment director for Architectural Digest said.

Mathews shared their amazing access into these celebrity homes, including a rare look at Kris Jenner’s private sanctuary.

“I keep using the word calm because I need that in my life,” Jenner said.

Michael Kors gave an intimate tour of his favorite spaces and offered a tidbit about his kitchen.

“The most we ever cook in here is a toasted bagel,” the designer said.

“In the case of Liev (Schreiber), he started with a one bedroom and he turned it into a triplex,” Mathews explained.

“It’s more than I could have ever hoped for,” Schreiber said.

“His closet is amazing,” Mathews added.

“Kylie Jenner… her home completely reflects her personality. We get a glimpse into her closet which is what she says is her favorite room,” the entertainment director explained.

Closets were a common theme.

For Kors, the word “fabulous” comes to mind. One personal indulgence – drawers of his trademark aviators.

If you have dreams of your own spectacular spot, head to Central Park and look up.

“You’re going to see 150 Central Park South,” Shawn Elliott, managing director of the ultra luxury division for Nest Seekers International Realty said.

Be ready to pay up however, these spaces will cost you north of $100 million.

“You’re talking about 10,000 square feet… We’ve got 5 bedrooms… There’s plenty of living space.”

CBS2 got an exclusive tour of the construction site. The most dramatic feature to come…

“I don’t think there’s a penthouse in New York that has a 40-by-40 foot window, a 1,600 square foot window,” Elliott revealed.

Elliott says it will take two years to complete, but whoever ends up owning this, will truly be living large.