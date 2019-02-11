TORONTO (AP) — Kawhi Leonard banked home the tiebreaking basket with 4.2 seconds remaining and the Toronto Raptors edged the Brooklyn Nets 127-125 on Monday night.

Leonard scored 30 points, Serge Ibaka had 18 points and12 rebounds and Pascal Siakam scored 17 for the Raptors, who have won eight straight home meetings with the Nets.

Raptors center Marc Gasol scored 16 points, 11 in the fourth quarter, in his home debut after being acquired in last Thursday’s trade with Memphis.

D’Angelo Russell scored 28 points and had a career-high 15 assists for Brooklyn. Joe Harris scored 24 points and made a career-best seven 3-pointers, but the Nets lost for the fifth time in six games.

The Nets gave the ball to Russell on their final possession, but his long shot bounced off the rim and into Kyle Lowry’s hands.

Lowry and Patrick McCaw each scored 13 for the Raptors, who have won 14 of 15 against Brooklyn.

Toronto led 120-114 on a 3 by Lowry at 2:45 of the fourth but Crabbe replied with back-to-back 3-pointers to tie it at 120 at 1:34.

Russell hit a tiebreaking 3 with 50 seconds to go, but Danny Green answered with a 3 for the Raptors.

Gasol received a standing ovation when he checked in for Ibaka at 3:03 of the first.

Raptors guard Fred VanVleet was not available. Before the game, the Raptors said VanVleet will miss at least three weeks because of a ligament inury in his left thumb. VanVleet was hurt in the second quarter of Saturday’s win at New York.

Toronto acquired some insurance at the point guard position Monday when they agreed to sign veteran Jeremy Lin, who is being waived by the Atlanta Hawks. Lin will sign with Toronto later this week, said Jim Tanner, one of his agents.

Harris made five of six from 3-point range in the first quarter and Brooklyn led 29-21 after one. The five 3-pointers are the most Harris has ever made in a single quarter, and matched his season-high for an entire game.

Leonard scored nine points in the second but Harris made two more from long range, giving Brooklyn a 60-56 lead at halftime.

Russell scored 14 points in the third, but Ibaka had 12 for the Raptors, who tied it 92-all on Anunoby’s driving basket in the final seconds of the quarter.

TIP-INS:

In his second game since missing 42 with a foot injury, Caris LeVert shot three for 11 and scored six points. The Nets shot 20-for-41 from 3-point range. F DeMarre Carroll (left knee) was not available. Coach Kenny Atkinson said Carroll should return Wednesday.

UP NEXT:

The Nets visit Cleveland on Wednesday night.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)