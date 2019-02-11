



– New York City avoided a dusting of snow Monday morning, but all eyes are now on Tuesday, when we’re expecting a wintry mix.

RELATED: Check The Forecast | Winter Storm Survival Guide

A winter weather advisory is in effect of most of the Tri-State Area. For parts of northern New Jersey there’s a winter storm watch.

CBS2’s John Elliott said we’re in for an “extended period of precipitation” Tuesday that will make for slow travel.

New York City is expecting 2-4 inches of snow, with less to the south and up to half a foot to the north and west.

“The problem is it starts as snow, then we see some warm air overrun that. So then you have drops, but the drops will ice as they hit the snow, so you go from snow to sleet to freezing rain,” said Elliott. “So it’s the changing nature of the storm that will cause the problems tomorrow.”

Elliott called it a “messy mix.”

Mayor Bill de Blasio said the snow impact during the rush hour is “a really bad time of day for that all to be hitting.”

De Blasio said the city is planning on issuing a travel warning, and said New York City public schools will be open Tuesday, though a decision has yet to be made about after school programs.

“We may even end up having to watch the situation overnight and make a decision in the very early morning hours,” de Blasio said. “But hopefully school will still be on, that’s the plan right now. It will definitely be a rough commute. We are listening to the National Weather Service, but we are preparing for something worse.”

“Tomorrow’s rush hour could really be messy,” said Office of Emergency Management Commissioner Joseph Esposito. “Stay off the roads. It’s a good day to use mass transit.”

For Wednesday, we’re expecting blustery conditions, sunny skies, and highs in the low 40s.