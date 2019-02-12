UNIONDALE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Tuesday was no day to be left out in the cold.

Police in Uniondale on Long Island are being credited with rescuing a dog stranded at an abandoned house.

Nassau County officers were called to the home on Warren Street just before 11 a.m., where they found the cold and frightened pooch hiding under a bush and tied to the porch.

They were able to gain the dog’s trust and get her to their squad car, where they gave her warm water and something to eat.

“We went over to the local McDonald’s,” Officer Peter Arigo said. “She barked twice. We got her a number two, she had a couple of hamburgers, and she felt really good.”

The dog was taken to the Town of Hempstead animal shelter, where she was named “Warren.”

Warren is now available for adoption.