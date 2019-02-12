



Travelers brought some bizarre items to local airports last year, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

LaGuardia Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport made the list of Top 10 most unusual finds at TSA checkpoints in 2018.

Every day, TSA officers discover a wide range of strange and dangerous items at security screening checkpoints. Here's a collection of the #topten most unusual items that were found in 2018. pic.twitter.com/YmIM2r4nRD — TSA (@TSA) February 11, 2019

On July 6, a passenger traveling with a child in a baby carrier set off the scanner at LaGuardia. TSA officers found a kitchen carving knife inside the lining of the carrier.

“It could be that the baby took it from the kitchen drawer and folded it up into the bottom of the baby carrier. Or it could be that an adult did it. Your guess is as good as ours,” the agency said in a release. “All that TSA knows is that sharp kitchen carving knives have no place in the cabin of an airplane. That’s quite a no-no.”

A month later at Newark Airport, TSA officers discovered two grenades painted with tuxedos inside a carry-on bag. Turns out, they were actually novelty bottle openers.

The most unusual item on the list was a Freddy Krueger-style glove. For the full list, click here.