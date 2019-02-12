



Can’t blame the high on this one. A trip to smoke some marijuana turned into quite the surprise for some Houston residents.

According to police, they received an anonymous call about a tiger being found at an abandoned house after the callers said they were going to smoke marijuana there.

“There were going to this vacant house to smoke marijuana, and they were greeted by a large tiger,” said Sgt. Jason Alderete with the animal cruelty unit. “It wasn’t the effects of the drugs. There was actually a tiger!”

Police said the tiger that they named “Tyson” appeared to be well-fed and in good shape. However, the living conditions were poor.

“He’s in a rinky-dink cage that could easily bust open. It was secured with a nylon strap and a screwdriver for the top of the cage,” said Alderete.

The vacant home is in a neighborhood bustling with children, according to neighbors in the area.

“A lot of kids around the street… my kids, the neighbor has kids, so it’s scary,” said one neighbor.

It’s illegal to own a tiger in Texas, but a wild-game permit is required. However, it’s illegal to have one in the city of Houston. If the owner is ever found, they could face a big fine.

The tiger was taken to a BARC shelter where it will remain until a long-term solution is found.