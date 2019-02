NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man was killed in a drive-by shooting early Tuesday morning in Queens.

The 31-year-old victim was leaving a karaoke bar around 2:35 a.m. on Fowler Avenue, near Flushing-Meadows Corono Park, when he was shot multiple times by someone inside a vehicle.

He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect took off in a white vehicle, believed to be a Honda with a Virginia license plate.

So far, on arrests have been made.