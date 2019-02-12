



Police have released new surveillance photos of a man wanted for questioning in this month’s deadly shooting on a subway platform in Queens.

The man is described as Hispanic, 20 to 25 years old, last seen wearing a dark “New York” skull hat, dark clothing and white sneakers.

On Feb. 3, an argument aboard the 7 train spilled onto the platform at the 90th Street-Elmhurst Avenue station in Jackson Heights.

Ramiro Gutierrez, a 26-year-old suspected MS-13 gang member, pulled out a gun and shot 20-year-old Abel Mosso multiple times in the face, police said. Gutierrez was charged with murder, gang assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

MORE: President Trump Cites MS-13 Subway Platform Shooting In Call For Border Security

Anyone with information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.