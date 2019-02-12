NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A murder mystery is unfolding in Brooklyn.

A 75-year-old woman was found dead inside her apartment on Monday. Police are now looking for her killer, CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reported.

The victim has been identified as Hayacinth Khaleel. Police said she was found stabbed to death in her kitchen.

An NYPD officer stood guard outside of the victim’s third-floor apartment on Tuesday. Officers first arrived Monday afternoon, breaking down the door to do a wellness check. They found the woman dead inside.

“She was a nice person. The best neighbor. I feel so bad,” neighbor Torpekay Jiddi said.

Police are classifying her death as a murder.

“I see her a few days ago outside. She (was) carry bags,” neighbor Shabbil Bhutti said.

Police said Khaleel had been dead for a few days. There were no signs of forced entry.

“I wish I didn’t hear that news. Very bad news. My heart is broken,” Jiddi said.

Neighbors said Khaleel lived in the building for a long time. She was known to many who live there, even if it was simply saying hello in passing.

Crime scene investigators are still working at the scene to gather evidence.