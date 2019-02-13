



Expect partly sunny skies this afternoon with perhaps a snow shower off to our north and west. Outside of that, it will be gusty with wind chills stuck in the 30s.

It will be partly cloudy to clear tonight with a breeze still in place. Temps will fall to around 30°, but it will only feel like 20° or so with the wind.

Sunshine will win out on your Valentine’s Day under the influence of high pressure. It will be above normal again in the mid to upper 40s.

As for Friday, expect even milder temperatures with a chance of showers.