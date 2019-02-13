CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Expect partly sunny skies this afternoon with perhaps a snow shower off to our north and west. Outside of that, it will be gusty with wind chills stuck in the 30s.

(Credit: CBS2)

It will be partly cloudy to clear tonight with a breeze still in place. Temps will fall to around 30°, but it will only feel like 20° or so with the wind.

(Credit: CBS2)

Sunshine will win out on your Valentine’s Day under the influence of high pressure. It will be above normal again in the mid to upper 40s.

(Credit: CBS2)

As for Friday, expect even milder temperatures with a chance of showers.

