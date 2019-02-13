NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — He may currently be the mayor of New York City, but Bill de Blasio has dreams of living at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

Ever since the mayor let it be known he was interested in moving on up from Gracie Mansion to the White House, he’s been subjected to a healthy dose of skepticism from the political cognoscenti.

Headlines like “LORD HELP US, BILL DE BLASIO IS STILL THINKING ABOUT RUNNING FOR PRESIDENT,” in Vanity Fair were among the derisive barrage.

But has it deterred de Blasio any?

“I have deep respect for the free press, there are many many views that are expressed. Every day people agree with my approach, people disagree with my approach,” de Blasio said. “I want to spread the news about what’s happening in this city and why it’s working.”

The mayor pointed to initiatives touting universal pre-K for all, healthcare for all, and first lady Chirlane McCray’s foray into mental health issues.

Fair enough, but when he preaches the Gospel of a potential President Bill de Blasio, he’ll also have to face some of his less spectacular achievements.

“NYCHA will bird dog throughout the country, there’s no doubt about that,” political consultant Hank Sheinkopf said. “A good ad against Bill de Blasio — just take a picture of the homeless people.”

What do New Yorkers think?

“Would I vote for him? No, sorry,” East Side resident Ron Salerno said. “I don’t think he’s done that great a job in New York.”

“No, never,” one woman said. “I’m not pleased with his politics or opinions.”

“Yes, I would because he’s a good person and cares about our city,” Harlem resident Mark Williams said.

Some are very much on the fence.

“I’d have to think about it,” White Plains resident Xavier James said. “I think it would be a tentative maybe.”

So, is there a realistic path to Washington for de Blasio?

“The fastest way for Bill de Blasio to get to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue is to take the Acela to Union Station and grab a cab, because he’s not getting there any way else,” Sheinkopf said.

Even though the mayor cancelled his Friday trip to battleground New Hampshire, he’s still going to speak at Harvard University on Thursday.