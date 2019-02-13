



– If you’re apartment hunting, you know how hard it can be to find a good deal. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Greenwich Village look like these days—and what might you get for your money?

Walk Score indicates that the neighborhood is a “walker’s paradise,” is a “biker’s paradise” and boasts excellent transit options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $3,500, compared to a $2,750 one-bedroom median for New York City as a whole.

A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Greenwich Village, via rental site Zumper, yields a look at what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

110 W. Houston St., #1A

This studio apartment, situated at 110 W. Houston St., #1A, is listed for $2,050/month.

In the unit, you’ll find hardwood flooring, ample closet space and high ceilings. Both cats and dogs are welcome. There isn’t a leasing fee associated with this rental.

OLD 11 Waverly Place, #3L

Then there’s this residence at 11 Waverly Place, #3L, listed at $2,250/month.

In the apartment, expect to find air conditioning, hardwood flooring and high ceilings. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and an elevator. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are permitted. Be prepared for a broker’s fee equal to one month’s rent.

57 W. 10th St., #2BC

Over at 57 W. 10th St., #2BC, there’s this studio residence, going for $2,375/month.

This apartment features air-conditioning, hardwood flooring and ample closet space. Expect an elevator when it comes to building amenities. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are permitted on this property. The listing specifies a broker’s fee equal to one month’s rent.

6th and 7th Ave.

Finally, there’s this studio apartment at 6th and 7th Ave. It’s being listed for $2,550/month.

In the unit, there are granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floor. Look out for a broker’s fee equal to one month’s rent.

