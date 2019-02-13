NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Mustapha Heron had a season-high 28 points as St. John’s beat Butler 77-73 in overtime on Tuesday night.

Heron came through in the clutch, hitting 10-of-12 foul shots.

Marvin Clark II had 18 points for St. John’s (18-7). Shamorie Ponds added 14 points and seven rebounds. Justin Simon had seven rebounds for the hosts.

Kamar Baldwin had 16 points for the Bulldogs (14-11, 5-7). Paul Jorgensen added 15 points and nine rebounds. Henry Baddley had eight rebounds.

The Red Storm leveled the season series against the Bulldogs with the win. Butler defeated St. John’s 80-71 on Jan. 19.

St. John’s has had a disappointing trip through their conference schedule, going just 6-6 against the Big East. The road to the NCAA Tournament doesn’t get any easier for them when they face conference powerhouse Villanova at home on Sunday.

