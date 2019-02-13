



James Jackson, 30, fatally stabbed Timothy Caughman, 66, in the back with a sword on March 20, 2017 near Times Square.

Jackson told police he traveled to the city to pull off a “political terrorist attack” and “inspire white men to kill black men, to scare black men, and to provoke a race war,” according to the Manhattan District Attorney’s office.

“From the outset of this case, the people have rejected any resolution of this case that does not acknowledge the reality that James Jackson is a white supremacist and terrorist. This defendant has now pleaded guilty to all counts of the indictment against him, including terrorism. But the fact Mr. Jackson has pleaded guilty in no way mitigates the horror of his actions. The defendant will be sentenced to the maximum sentence provided by our laws – life without parole,” said Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, Jr. “That is a sentence reserved for crimes which by their definition seek to divide, terrorize, and undermine our way of life and central values – values of racial equality, and the peaceful coexistence of all New Yorkers. This sentence is mandatory under the defendant’s plea to murder as a crime of terrorism, and we submit today that the conduct to which the defendant has admitted is worthy of no other sentence.”

Jackson pleaded guilty to all charges against him, including murder in the first degree in furtherance of an act of terrorism and murder in the second degree as a hate crime.

The conviction represents the first time a white supremacist has been convicted on terror charges in New York State, Vance said. Vance said Jackson wrote a manifesto emblazoned with a swastika and a Crusader’s cross, which outlined his hope for the extermination of “Negro races.”

Jackson was in the Army from March 2009 to August 2012 and worked as a military intelligence analyst, according to the Army. He was deployed in Afghanistan from December 2010 to November 2011 and earned several medals.

Back in March of 2017, then-NYPD Chief of Detectives William Aubry said Jackson had been “harboring these feelings of hate towards male blacks” for more than 10 years.