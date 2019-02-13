



The Wednesday morning commute might be messy for some, as cleanup from Tuesday’s storm continues.

As CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reports, plows could be seen working hard Tuesday at the Crosspointe Town Square in Woodbridge, New Jersey to clear parking lots of snow and slush.

“It’s very slushy and slippery, I can tell you that I slipped a few times,” one woman said.

The cleanup efforts carried over into the city, where crews worked to clear the slushy mess from sidewalks.

“So far, no problem walking or falling. So it’s good,” said one man.

But it was a bit of a messy evening commute throughout the Tri-State. Despite flashing signs, there were several crashes on the Saw Mill River Parkway in Westchester County, causing back-ups around rush hour.

“I’ve already slipped once. Someone actually almost slid into me,” Mikaila Perl, of Pleasantville, said.

“We did see oil tankers spinning out, we did see buses getting stuck on inclines and slopes,” said Mount Vernon Mayor Richard Thomas.

Several area schools were closed Tuesday, and many also have delayed openings Wednesday. New York City public schools are scheduled to start on time.

“The kids need to be in school. It’s the best free babysitting club we have in the world,” Bushwick mother Saida Reyes said.

But there’s no time off for clean-up crews who continue clearing the roads, including the New Jersey Department of Transportation, which urges drivers to use caution and watch out for black ice.

Fortunately, temperatures will be above freezing, so Mother Nature should help take care of the melting.